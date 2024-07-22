Madonna's Son Insists He's Not 'Starving' After Saying He's 'Scavenging' for Food in the Bronx

AceShowbiz - David Banda, 18, grabbed headlines when he described his new life with girlfriend Maria Atuesta in the Bronx, humorously detailing the struggles of "scavenging" for food due to financial constraints after moving out of his mother Madonna's house.

During an Instagram Live, he shared, "It's lovely to experience it being nine o'clock at night, me being hungry and realizing that I don't have enough money to get food and scavenging. It's fun to be young."

Banda's comments sparked widespread concern among fans, prompting him to address the situation through an Instagram Story. "To all of those concerned. My mother is very supportive of me. She has always been supportive of me. I am very happy in my life and I am not living out on the streets, starving!" he reassured.

Despite the initial shock, Banda expressed his appreciation for his newfound independence and the support he continues to receive from his famous mother. "Please stop worrying everything is good," he added. Banda, a model and budding guitarist, currently charges $200 for guitar lessons, a testament to his attempt to carve out his own path.

Madonna, whose net worth is an astounding $850 million, has always shown unwavering support for her son's endeavors. In a 2019 Vogue interview, she praised Banda for his focus and determination, suggesting he inherited these traits from her.

Throughout her ongoing "Celebration" tour, Madonna has often brought her children on stage, sharing moments of artistic collaboration and familial bonding. Commenting on these experiences, she stated, "When I go on tour, nothing brings me more happiness than knowing we are all working on the same show creating the magic together."

She acknowledged the challenges, explaining, "Of course, I am also their mother so sometimes we get on each other's nerves. We are a family of artists but are also a family and that's what happens."

Indeed, Banda's journey highlights the complexities of balancing independence with familial ties, especially under the spotlight of fame. As he navigates life in the Bronx, it is clear that, despite the challenges, he is embracing his youth and the adventure that comes with it.