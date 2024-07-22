Paul Mescal and Gracie Abrams Spotted on Shopping Spree Together Amid Dating Rumors

AceShowbiz - Paul Mescal has fueled speculation about his relationship with pop star Gracie Abrams after the pair were spotted shopping together in London's Mayfair neighborhood last weekend. The "Gladiator II" star and Abrams were first seen together in June, and despite their attempts to keep their romance low-key, their recent outing has raised eyebrows among fans.

On July 13, Mescal was snapped on Bond Street, followed by Abrams 20 minutes later nearby. Mescal looked effortlessly stylish in a navy jumper and jeans while Abrams opted for an understated navy ensemble, showcasing her slender frame in a top and matching jogging bottoms.

Photos of the pair confirm previous reports that they had been shopping in London together, trying to go unnoticed. According to The Sun, they "seemed very relaxed in each other's company" and were seen checking out upscale stores on Bond Street.

Sources claim that Paul and Gracie have been "enjoying quiet dates" and managing to spend time together in London without attracting too much attention. They are both known for their low-key personalities, and reportedly left separately after their shopping spree.

Gracie Abrams has been in the UK for a series of gigs and has reportedly been staying at the Chiltern Firehouse in central London. Paul was not present at any of her recent shows, but insiders believe it's telling that she has been repeatedly returning to the capital city.

The couple was also spotted dining together at Brat, a Michelin-starred restaurant in London's Shoreditch. TMZ obtained pictures of them looking cozy during their meal, sparking rumors that they could become Hollywood's latest "power couple."

Mescal's upcoming role in "Gladiator II" is said to be poised to elevate him to international stardom while Gracie recently made headlines as an opening act for Taylor Swift. The actor has previously been linked to singer Phoebe Bridgers and actress Natalie Portman, but it remains unclear if his relationship with Abrams is romantic or platonic.