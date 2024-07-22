Jennifer Lopez Enjoys 55th Birthday Lunch With Family and Friends, Ben Affleck Is No-Show Again

AceShowbiz - Jennifer Lopez, the iconic pop star and actress, celebrated her upcoming 55th birthday with festivities that reflected both her impeccable sense of style and her deep connections with loved ones. The events took place in the Hamptons and notably did not include her husband, Ben Affleck.

On Sunday, July 21, Lopez hosted a pre-birthday lunch at Arthur & Sons, an Italian eatery in Bridgehampton, NY. Accompanied by her 16-year-old twins Max and Emme, her sister Lynda, and her longtime manager Benny Medina, Lopez was the picture of glamour in a white Zimmerman floral-print crop top and matching belted shorts. She completed her look with flower-adorned Gucci platform wedges, blue Chloé sunglasses, and a $6,400 floral raffia tote by Dior.

At the lunch, Lopez and her guests enjoyed a sumptuous meal featuring fried calamari, meatballs with ricotta, artichoke alla romano, chicken parm, spicy rigatoni alla vodka, lobster benedict, and others. For dessert, they savored spumoni, limoncello cheesecake, and mini cannoli. During the meal, Lopez got emotional as she shared stories from her past with her loved ones.

Lopez's stylish flair was also on full display the previous day during her "Bridgerton"-themed birthday party. The guests, including Lopez's mother, Guadalupe Rodríguez, arrived in horse-drawn carriages and donned elaborate ballgowns and tiaras. The romantic, period-inspired atmosphere contrasted sharply with the ongoing rumors about Lopez's rocky marriage to Affleck.

Affleck, who has been spending time in Los Angeles, was notably absent from both the pre-birthday lunch and the Saturday party. This ongoing separation has fueled speculations about their relationship's stability.

Despite celebrating their second wedding anniversary on July 16, the couple has rarely been seen together in recent months. Sources close to the couple have suggested that while there are deeper issues in their relationship, it has nothing to do with Lopez's high-profile celebrity status.

Interestingly, Lopez has stayed close to her stepchildren amidst the marital strain, spending time with Affleck's daughter Violet in Southampton, NY. Reports have indicated that both sets of children have been hopeful for reconciliation, seeing Lopez and Affleck as deeply in love soulmates.

As fans and speculators alike continue to watch Jennifer Lopez's dazzling celebrations, the multi-talented star seems focused on enjoying her milestone birthday surrounded by those closest to her, all while navigating the turbulent tides of her personal life.