Naomi Campbell Shows Off Skills in Doing Headstand in New Photos

AceShowbiz - On Saturday, July 20. Naomi Campbell flaunted her impressive yoga skills in a series of posts. Donning a gray sports top and leggings, she flawlessly executed intricate yoga poses, including a headstand. Her stunning figure and full face of makeup added to her captivating performance.

Earlier in the month, Campbell enjoyed a girls' holiday in Ibiza with Rodriguez and Gonzalez. She displayed her toned physique in a £244 Melissa Odabash gold bikini, while Rodriguez looked sensational in a white two-piece. Gonzalez opted for a black bikini, showcasing her washboard stomach.

Despite her current confidence, Campbell has previously revealed that she faced teasing over her appearance during her childhood. On “Cambon Podcast", she recalled being called "Olive Oyl" due to her tall and slender frame. However, she found solace in dance, which allowed her to embrace her body and develop her graceful poses.

On their yacht trip, the trio soaked up the Spanish sun. Campbell, Rodriguez, and Gonzalez sipped on drinks, chatted, and went for swims. Film producer Mohammed Al Turki also joined them for the outing.

Campbell has always been an advocate for speaking out against injustice. She expressed her unwavering determination to stand up for herself and others in the face of unfair treatment or discrimination.