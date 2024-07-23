Pete Davidson Admits He 'Can't Quit' Weed Despite Getting Clean From Other Substances

AceShowbiz - Pete Davidson made a major confession at his recent show. When performing at the "Pete Davidson: Rehab Tour" stop in Atlantic City, the comedian admitted he "can't quit" despite getting clean from other substances.

"I can't quit [weed] yet. It's all I have left," the 30-year-old told the crowd at his on Saturday, July 20, show, per the Daily Mail. "I did coke and ketamine and f**king all the pills and all that s**t. All I have is weed left, so it's almost over, but I'm holding on for a little bit longer."

Back in August 2023, Pete told his audience at Madison Square Garden that he's been using ketamine, the horse tranquilizer. A friend of Pete's, when they were checked by Page Six, confirmed he has not just been using "a bit" of the drug.

The party substance was approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a nasal spray - which Page Six said is the way Pete is taking it. In 2019, it's increasingly common as a way to treat serious depression that hasn't been improved with more typical drugs.

Ketamine is notorious for plunging abusers into a zombie-like "K-hole" state, and is used in veterinary medicine as well as a human anesthetic. However, its use as an antidepressant has been hailed as a breakthrough in the treatment of mental health disorders by experts.

Pete has regularly opened up about his mental health battles. He once told Charlamagne tha God in a 2022 YouTube interview, "I'm always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it. I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I've hit it a few times."