Rapper Kaliii Debuts Her 'Big' Baby Bump While Announcing New Music

AceShowbiz - Rapper Kaliii is pregnant. When surprising fans with the exciting news by debuting her "big" baby bump, the "Gas You Up [Slowed Down]" femcee also announced that new music is coming up.

On Sunday, July 21, the 23-year-old unleashed a video of her jamming to her unreleased song. In the footage, the expectant mom wore a navy gym suit, putting her growing belly on display.

"Ooo he did his big one with this one right here/ I be in his pockets ya'll b***hes be in his ear," the pregnant star raps on the track. "He want me to be his bm, bi**h get out my DM/ If he can't fill my bank account, then I can't come and see him."

Kaliii went on to double down on the lyrics by writing it down in the caption. "ouu he did his BIG ONE wit this one right here," the Atlanta-born artist, whose real name is Kaliya Ashley Ross, penned. #BIGONEOTW #RICHMUTHA."

Kaliii has yet to reveal who she shares her forthcoming child with, nor a due date. Her post, however, has since been flooded with celebratory comments from many. Among those was Halle Bailey, who wrote, "congratulations beautiful!!!"DaniLeigh, joked, "What a baddie mommy to be." Fellow raptress Lady London, raved, "Omgggg [heart emojis] KONGRATS."

Some people, however, questioned whether the video was edited or had a TikTok filter in it. Maiya The Donn joked in disbelief, "let me move my bang so I can read this right."

Fans were also shocked after watching the clip. "Wait is this real I just got soo pissed," one user argued. "Is this photoshopped???" the other asked. Someone else chimed in, "unfollowed/blocked bc i thought you was my WIFE."