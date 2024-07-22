Cardi B on Joe Budden Apologizing to Her: 'It's All Love'

AceShowbiz - Cardi B has accepted Joe Budden's apology. Despite previously slamming the podcaster online, the "WAP" hitmaker said "it's all love" between the two as the latter already expressed his remorse.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the 31-year-old quote-retweeted a video of Joe offering up an apology. "Cardi is on my list of people I'm going to love no matter what. If I've ever made a joke that's offended Cardi B I'm sorry," the former rapper said in the clip.

In her message, Cardi penned, "I got love for you to Joe but you been changing your tone on me real heavy the last 3 years whether music or personal." She added, "Like when I was goin through real s**t wit my marriage in December you went on ya platform and tried to make that about somebody else and what they got going on."

"I know criticism comes wit the territory but sometimes the narrative yall decide go run with be soooooo toxic," the mom of two continued. "It's all love tho see you soon."

Days earlier, Cardi went off on the rapper-turned-media personality during an X Space session. "Bro I gave you a lap dance two times in Starlets. You was high as f**k. High as f**k on coke, n***a… I don't give a f**k when people talk s**t about me," she fumed.

"It's the fact you always talk s**t about me Joe Budden. Out of nowhere, you would think I did something to this n***a… For the past two years, this n***a has only talked bad things about me," the wife of Offset further argued. "Every five or six months you comparing another female rapper towards me, you compare new artists, old artists, every single f**king artist with me, bro."

In response, Joe declared on X, "I promise you and can assure you, i will not cover a single thing this girl does for the remainder of her career… Peace & love." He went on to note, "I have also never gotten a lap dance from this lady."

The broadcaster went on to shut down Cardi's allegations that he's doing cocaine, adding that he loves the Grammy winner's music. "I really just wanted an album from someone whose music i love," he explained. "She cursing me smooth out but she still hilarious lol…. I'm going to bed, i apologize to @iamcardib for whatever i did and peace and love to all."