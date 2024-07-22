Kelly Bensimon Details One Reason Why She Called Off Wedding to Scott Litner

AceShowbiz - Kelly Bensimon, known for her appearance on "The Real Housewives of New York City", has shed light on calling off her June wedding due to her fiance's refusal to sign a prenuptial agreement. Bensimon, 56, emphasized the crucial need for women to protect their interests.

"It's not something that just happened," she told The Daily Mail. "This is something that was building up over time and the prenup was a big deal for me."

Bensimon explained that as a single mother, it was imperative to ensure her financial security and the well-being of her daughters. She believes that all women should take steps to protect themselves, regardless of their financial status.

"It's about having personal respect and value, which I have. I'm raising two girls, who are really important to me," Bensimon said. "But the prenup is really important because it talks about more than just your own personal value."

Despite her perception as a "b***h" due to her outspoken nature on the reality TV show, Bensimon asserted that she is "super honest" and has a strong sense of integrity. She believes that women need to stand up for themselves and each other, especially in the current environment.

"It's more than just a prenup - more than that," she added. "I've had so many people reach out to me and say, 'This happened to me.' I just have so much empathy for them, and I try to be a solid sounding board for them."

Bensimon expressed regret over moving in with her former fiance before getting married. She cautioned against living with a partner before marriage, unless one is comfortable with a casual, non-traditional relationship. She emphasized that living together changes the dynamics and can potentially lead to different expectations and stakes.