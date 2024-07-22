 
Jamie Foxx Enjoys Date Night With Girlfriend Alyce Huckstepp
The famous actor has made significant progress in his recovery from a health scare last year and is now enjoying his fun life with his girlfriend, Alyce Huckstepp.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - Jamie Foxx, 56, continues to show signs of progress in his recovery from a serious health scare in April 2023. On Saturday evening, July 20, he was spotted dining with Alyce Huckstepp at Nobu Malibu, exuding good spirits.

The Oscar-winning actor shared his health journey earlier this month, revealing that he had a bad headache last April and was hospitalized for 20 days, losing memory during that period. His sister and daughter were present when he was taken to the hospital, where he received a cortisone shot. He credited his sister with saving his life.

Despite his health scare, Foxx has re-emerged in public events, attending galas and resuming work on Netflix's "Back in Action" with Cameron Diaz. His daughter recently shared that Foxx has been playing pickleball frequently during his recovery.

Foxx and Huckstepp have been enjoying each other's company, both in public and behind closed doors. They were spotted on a romantic date in Mexico last Sunday, basking in the sunshine at Nobu Los Cabos Hotel. Eyewitnesses reported that the couple appeared relaxed and happy, holding hands and enjoying the views.

According to sources, Huckstepp was present on the set of Foxx's BetMGM commercial in July, with an actor describing Foxx as "incredible to work with." The source added that Foxx is dating Huckstepp, who is Australian and has a background in fitness modeling and business.

Prior to his relationship with Huckstepp, Foxx dated Katie Holmes for six years and has two daughters from previous relationships. Huckstepp has been a supportive presence for Foxx, attending his movie premieres and offering behind-the-scenes encouragement. Friends of Foxx have commented that Huckstepp is a "total sweetheart" and a good match for him.

