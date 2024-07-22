 
Eamonn Holmes Spotted Wearing Amid Divorce Drama With Ex Ruth Langsford
Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings with the 'Loose Women' presenter, fans notice the 64-year-old TV host is still sporting his wedding ring in a new photo from his TV appearance.

  • Jul 22, 2024

AceShowbiz - TV host Eamonn Holmes, 64, surprised viewers with an unexpected Sunday appearance on GB News alongside Anne Diamond. The broadcaster shared a photo on Instagram of the duo, writing about their enjoyable experience covering various subjects.

Despite the ongoing divorce proceedings with his wife, "Loose Women" presenter Ruth Langsford, fans noticed Holmes was still sporting his wedding ring in the image. Comments flooded in on social media, with many pointing out the discrepancy.

"It's been tough," Holmes admitted in a separate Instagram post earlier this month, referring to his health struggles. He attended the TRIC Awards in June with the aid of a zimmer frame, accepting the Best Breakfast Show award for his GB News morning slot.

Previously married and a father of three, Holmes has reportedly been consoled by Katie Alexander, a 42-year-old divorcee and mother of three. Sources suggest their friendship has deepened in recent months, and Alexander has been spotted visiting Holmes' new London flat.

The former "This Morning" host moved out of the marital home in May after Langsford discovered messages between him and another woman. Their 27-year relationship and 14-year marriage ended in May.

Langsford, who shares a son with Holmes, has confided in friends that there is no possibility of reconciliation. Despite their split, the couple's son Jack is close to both parents.

