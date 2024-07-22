'Love Island USA' Season 6 Finale: Host Ariana Madix Announces Winners

AceShowbiz - After six weeks of romance, drama, and island escapades, "Love Island USA" has named its season 6 winners, Serena Page and Kordell Beckham. The pair faced obstacles but navigated them gracefully, proving their connection and earning the support of viewers.

The finale played out with the remaining four couples vying for the top spot: Leah Kateb and Miguel Harichi, JaNa Craig and Kenny Rodriguez, Nicole Jacky and Kendall Washington, and the eventual winners, Serena and Kordell. Following a nationwide vote, host Ariana Madix declared Serena and Kordell as the champions.

In a bittersweet twist, Kordell presented Serena with the envelope containing nothing, while he kept the $100,000 prize money. Displaying their deep bond, Kordell generously split the winnings with Serena, each taking home $50,000.

This season has seen record-high ratings for "Love Island USA", solidifying its status as one of the most-streamed shows of the summer. On August 19, Peacock will air a special reunion episode hosted by Madix, bringing together the winners, fan-favorite couples, and bombshells to reflect on their summer in Fiji.

As "Love Island USA" season 6 comes to a close, host Ariana Madix expressed her excitement about the final four couples and their potential for lasting relationships. Madix predicts that despite the rollercoaster of emotions and challenges they faced, they will ultimately be supportive and celebrate each other's journey.