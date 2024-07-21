'Spider-Man 4' Gets Exciting Update, Kevin Feige Teases 'X-Men' Entry Into MCU

AceShowbiz - Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige has revealed exciting details about "Spider-Man 4" and the future of the X-Men in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). "Spider-Man 4" is confirmed to be in development, with Feige and Amy Pascal collaborating on the project.

Writers are currently working on a draft, promising an update soon. "Amy [Pascal] and I are working on it. We have writers who are going to be delivering us a draft relatively soon," the producer told Gizmodo.

Despite the success of the "Home" trilogy, rumor suggests that future "Spider-Man" films may follow a different naming convention or feature standalone titles, possibly to usher in another trilogy.

While details remain sparse, the conclusion of "Spider-Man: No Way Home" leaves several possibilities for the fourth installment. The potential return of Doctor Strange's spell or the presence of Venom's symbiote could influence the story. Kingpin is also hinted at as a potential villain, opening up the possibility of a crossover with Daredevil.

Ahead of Deadpool's official entry into MCU, Feige acknowledges the massive popularity of the X-Men and confirms that their introduction to the MCU is on the horizon. He teases that fans can expect both familiar characters and newcomers in the upcoming adaptations.

Feige suggests that the MCU will tap into the "soap opera elements" of the X-Men world, showcasing the complex relationships and personal drama that have been integral to the franchise. He emphasizes that the MCU will draw inspiration from both previous X-Men adaptations and characters who have yet to appear on screen.

He said, "There are a lot of great X-Men characters in all of the Fox versions of the X-Men films. And there are a lot of great X-Men characters that have never gone on the big screen. So I think as we always try to do, as we did when we made the arrangement with Sony for Spider-Man, you'll probably see a mix of characters you've seen before and characters you've never seen before."

There is no official release date for "Spider-Man 4" or the X-Men adaptation. Stay tuned for future updates as the MCU expands with these highly anticipated additions.