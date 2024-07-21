Ryan Reynolds Recalls Meeting Madonna and Getting Her Input to Improve 'Deadpool and Wolverine'

AceShowbiz - In an exciting turn of events, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman managed to get Madonna's blessing to use her 1989 hit "Like a Prayer" in their highly-anticipated film, "Deadpool & Wolverine". During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's "Town Hall", Reynolds and the movie's director Shawn Levy recounted the extraordinary lengths they went to obtain the license for the song, which has famously never been licensed before.

"Also, let's preface it with the fact that they don't license - Madonna doesn't just license the song, and particularly that song has not been licensed," Reynolds pointed out. "So it was a big deal to ask for it and certainly a bigger deal to use it."

Levy added that it felt like the pair were "meeting royalty" when they hung out with the singer to discuss getting her sign-off. Reynolds, in his usual humorous manner, mentioned feeling star-struck and unsure of how to address her, jokingly recounting, "Like, 'Hello Madonna, I'm Ryan.' I'm f***ing Ryan!"

Not only did Madonna grant them the permission they so desperately sought, but she also provided them with invaluable creative input. Reynolds revealed, "She watched it and, I'm not kidding, just was like, 'You need to do this, this, and this in this moment.' And damn it, if she wasn't like spot-on and right."

Levy corroborated this by saying, "We literally went into a new recording session within 48 hours to do this one note. She had only one note, and it was a great note, and it made the sequence better."

Madonna's involvement is not the only musical highlight in "Deadpool & Wolverine". The eclectic soundtrack also features songs from NSYNC, Avril Lavigne, and even the movie's own Wolverine, Hugh Jackman, who lends his vocals to "The Greatest Show," a tune from his 2017 film "The Greatest Showman".

The heavy inclusion of music acts and the unprecedented licensing of "Like a Prayer" sets the stage for "Deadpool & Wolverine" to be an unforgettable cinematic experience. The film, which follows the titular characters on a new mission, hits theaters on July 26. It promises not just action and humor, but also a compelling auditory experience thanks to its standout soundtrack.

Reynolds and Jackman's dedication to enhancing their scenes with top-tier music is evident in their story. Fans eagerly await to see how Madonna's touch will elevate the film's already high stakes. Don't miss out when "Deadpool & Wolverine" makes its grand debut, marking another milestone in the superhero genre.