Lindsay Hubbard's Boyfriend Surprises Her With Gender Reveal During Getaway

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Hubbard, 37, revealed through an Instagram post on Saturday, July 20, that she and her boyfriend are expecting a baby girl. The gender reveal was a meticulously planned surprise by her boyfriend, who, according to Hubbard, managed to keep it under wraps until the perfect moment during their European getaway.

"This was truly the most special moment of my pregnancy!! My boyfriend found out the gender first, and then revealed it to me in the sweetest way while we were traveling in Europe," she shared. The couple was staying at Lake Maggiore after leaving Milan, where they walked into their hotel room decked out with pink balloons and flowers - an unforgettable gesture that completely astonished Hubbard.

"No! What? We're having a girl?" Hubbard exclaimed with delighted surprise in the Instagram video that captured the heartwarming reveal. "Oh my God, babe!"

The joyous news comes shortly after Hubbard announced her pregnancy earlier in the month. In a celebratory Instagram post brimming with excitement, she disclosed, "WE'RE PREGNANT!!!!! I truly believe the universe has a bigger plan and this is it! The second I had a feeling, I took a @clearblue Early Digital Pregnancy Test and getting a clear result, in words, made the next steps sooo much easier."

The couple is anticipating their little girl's arrival during the 2024 holiday season. Hubbard has been dating her boyfriend - assumed to be Dr. Turner Kufe, a physician in biotech investing - since January. Their rekindled romance stemmed from a serendipitous reconnection after a brief split in 2020.

Reflecting on their journey, Hubbard shared, "Some of my friends call it, like, a boomerang, where you go out the first time, the timing wasn't right, and then they come back around." She added that Kufe ended things respectfully, making their fresh start all the more meaningful after reconnecting post her breakup with ex-fiance Carl Radke.

Hubbard is confident that she has found her match with Kufe, expressing, "We have a very loving, caring, and healthy relationship. I finally feel like I met my match with him." She further noted his enthusiasm for fatherhood, saying, "He's just so excited to be a dad and proud to be having a child with me."

With their love story marking the beginning of a new and exciting journey into parenthood, fans of Lindsay Hubbard are eagerly following her updates, cherishing the heartfelt moments she graciously shares from this beautiful phase of her life.