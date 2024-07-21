Miss Kansas Alexis Smith Went Viral for Calling Out Her Abuser on Stage

AceShowbiz - The newly-crowned Alexis Smith went viral after delivering a powerful speech during the Miss Kansas pageant. Answering the query about her vision as the brand ambassador for the Miss Kansas organization, the 25-year-old ICU nurse voiced her commitment to eliminating unhealthy and abusive relationships.

"My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships," Smith declared.

In a stunning moment that followed, Smith revealed that her abuser was present in the audience. "As a matter of fact, some of you out in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today," she pointed out.

But instead of letting this deter her, Smith stood firm in her resolve, continuing, "But that's not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas because I, and my community, deserve healthy relationships."

Her remarks culminated in a call for a domestic violence-free life, which was met with thunderous applause.

Smith's courageous statement resonated online, earning her widespread praise. Social media users lauded her for reclaiming respect and standing up against domestic violence. Comments poured in, celebrating Smith's bravery and strength. "The courage it took! You are and will be an inspiration to many people," one user wrote.

Following the pageant, Smith further elaborated on her decision to confront her abuser through a series of social media posts and videos. Explaining her Respect Reclaimed initiative on TikTok, she said, "On the night of Miss Kansas, my journey took an unexpected turn when someone I have been healing from tried to disrupt my peace."

Choosing to reclaim her power publicly, Smith stated, "I took back the power - not just for myself, but for my dreams and everyone watching and listening." She continued, "I'm ready to use my story, tools, and resources to end unhealthy relationships in all forms."

Smith concluded by asserting her determination to empower others, "My voice and advocacy will empower everyone to reclaim their own power in their own unique way. I might be small in stature, but I stand in strength, purpose, and power with hopes of inspiring others to do the same."

Alexis Smith's actions at the Miss Kansas pageant have not only positioned her as a strong advocate against domestic violence but also set a precedent for using pageantry as a powerful platform for social change. Smith will now advance to compete in the Miss America pageant in January 2025, carrying her message of resilience and empowerment to a broader audience.