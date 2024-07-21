 
Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested in Germany After Threatening Travis Kelce
X/icespicee_
Celebrity

An American man was apprehended for allegedly making threats against Taylor Swift and her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, before her concert in Gelsenkirchen, Germany.

  • Jul 21, 2024

AceShowbiz - A 34-year-old American man was arrested Wednesday night, July 17 prior to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, for allegedly making threats against the singer and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, possessed a ticket for the concert at the Veltins-Arena but was detained during an entry inspection. He had allegedly threatened the couple on social media, prompting event organizers to alert authorities.

Following an initial investigation that could not rule out a potential risk, the man was ordered to remain in custody until Saturday after Swift's three shows in the city conclude.

  Editors' Pick

Authorities confirmed that there was no immediate danger to Swift, Kelce, or the 60,000 attendees at the July 17 show. Swift proceeded to perform in Gelsenkirchen on July 18 and 19.

Kelce, who has accompanied Swift on her European tour, has been a supportive presence at her concerts in Germany. Despite the Chiefs training camp beginning this week, Kelce is expected to take a brief break to attend Swift's upcoming shows in Hamburg and Munich.

Swift, also 34, has been attending Chiefs games whenever her tour schedule allows. Last year, she attended 13 games, including the Super Bowl where Kelce won his third championship ring.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Taylor Swift Dethroned as World's Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Taylor Swift Dethroned as World's Youngest Self-Made Female Billionaire

Taylor Swift Romance Changes Travis Kelce's Dynamics With His Pals

Taylor Swift Romance Changes Travis Kelce's Dynamics With His Pals

Matty Healy's Pal Confirms Taylor Swift's Name-Drop in Diss Track About The 1975 Star

Matty Healy's Pal Confirms Taylor Swift's Name-Drop in Diss Track About The 1975 Star

Taylor Swift and Jaime King 'Don't Talk Anymore' Amid Actress' Alleged Drug Abuse

Taylor Swift and Jaime King 'Don't Talk Anymore' Amid Actress' Alleged Drug Abuse

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo