Taylor Swift Stalker Arrested in Germany After Threatening Travis Kelce

AceShowbiz - A 34-year-old American man was arrested Wednesday night, July 17 prior to Taylor Swift's Eras Tour performance in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, for allegedly making threats against the singer and her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce.

The man, whose identity has not been revealed, possessed a ticket for the concert at the Veltins-Arena but was detained during an entry inspection. He had allegedly threatened the couple on social media, prompting event organizers to alert authorities.

Following an initial investigation that could not rule out a potential risk, the man was ordered to remain in custody until Saturday after Swift's three shows in the city conclude.

Authorities confirmed that there was no immediate danger to Swift, Kelce, or the 60,000 attendees at the July 17 show. Swift proceeded to perform in Gelsenkirchen on July 18 and 19.

Kelce, who has accompanied Swift on her European tour, has been a supportive presence at her concerts in Germany. Despite the Chiefs training camp beginning this week, Kelce is expected to take a brief break to attend Swift's upcoming shows in Hamburg and Munich.

Swift, also 34, has been attending Chiefs games whenever her tour schedule allows. Last year, she attended 13 games, including the Super Bowl where Kelce won his third championship ring.