Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Initially Asked for Bigger Property But 'Firmly Denied' by Late Queen

AceShowbiz - Before ditching their royal life, Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle used to live in Frogmore Cottage. While Queen Elizabeth II gave the house, which is located in the heart of Windsor Castle, to them as a wedding present, a new report claimed that the couple initially eyed a bigger property.

According to reports, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex wanted to live in Windsor Castle itself. They allegedly asked if "living quarters could be made available" after their wedding on May 19, 2018. The late Queen and husband Prince Philip had private apartments within the actual castle at the time, while others are living elsewhere on the estate.

Upon the request, the Queen was said to deny it and "politely but firmly suggested" that they live in nearby Frogmore Cottage instead. "There are empty bedrooms and suites in the private apartments which the Sussexes may have had their eye on, or perhaps some former living quarters in the castle grounds converted into other things. But I can see how it might not be entirely appropriate to have a young family living there," royal author and historian Hugo Vickers previously told The Times.

Additionally, the monarch reportedly offered Harry and Meghan a number of other homes in Windsor for a possible residence for the couple before they eventually chose Frogmore Cottage. Among the options was Adelaide Cottage, which is now the home of Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton alongside their children.

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan are reportedly planning to move out of their $14 million Montecito mansion. A property expert thought that the reason for their move might be because they're hoping to sell it with a big price. Jonathan Rolande told the Mirror, "One reason Harry and Meghan might be looking to move is to take advantage of the reported rise in value their mansion has accrued."

"According to some reports, the value of their home has soared by more than £10m since they moved in. That's entirely possible," Jonathan explained. The expert, however, pointed out, "But, like here, property markets in the US can rapidly change, so they might think this is the time to make their move and cash in."