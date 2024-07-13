Patrick Mahomes and Wife Brittany Expecting Their Third Child

AceShowbiz - The power couple Brittany and Patrick Mahomes have just revealed they are expanding their family again! In an adorable Instagram post, the Kansas City Current co-owner and her NFL-star husband shared that they are expecting their third child, bringing even more joy to their growing family.

On Friday, July 12, Brittany and Patrick took to Instagram to announce the exciting news. The post featured a heartwarming video showing the couple with their two children, Sterling Skye, 3, and Patrick "Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III, 18 months, all dressed in coordinating white outfits.

They can be seen laughing, dancing, and holding sonograms, celebrating this new chapter in their lives. The caption of the post read, "Round three, here we come."

The announcement was made on the same day the couple attended the 2023 ESPY Awards in Hollywood, California. Their journey as a couple dates back to their teenage years. They began dating when Patrick was a sophomore and Brittany was a junior at Whitehouse High School in Texas. Patrick reminisced about their early relationship in a 2020 interview with Today, recalling his nerves at family dinners.

Patrick and Brittany's relationship has been one for the books. After dating for 10 years, Patrick proposed to Brittany in September 2020 in a grand setting decorated with a floral wall and a neon sign reading "Will You Marry Me?" Just a month later, they announced they were expecting their first child, Sterling Skye, who was born in February 2021.

The couple tied the knot in a private ceremony in March 2022 in Maui, Hawaii. Later that year, they welcomed their second child, Bronze, in November 2022.

Patrick has always been vocal about his admiration for Brittany, praising her for handling the day-to-day responsibilities that allow him to focus on his career. "Just being a hall of fame mom and a hall of fame wife," he said. "She pushes me to be great."

The couple's latest announcement has garnered congratulations from friends and fans alike. WNBA star Caitlin Clark and Taylor Lautner were among the first to comment with their well wishes while the NFL and Brittany's BFF, Taylor Swift, "liked" the announcement post.

As Brittany and Patrick Mahomes gear up for this new addition, their journey continues to be one of inspiration and mutual support, touching hearts around the world.