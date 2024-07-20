 
Adele Splashes This Huge Amount of Money for Lavish Hotel Ahead of Munich Residency
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Set Fire to the Rain' songstress is set to live in luxury at a lavish five-star hotel suite called Rosewood Hotel before entertaining her fans during her Munich residency.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Ahead of her 10-night residency in Munich, global superstar Adele has secured a luxurious stay at the five-star Rosewood Hotel. The King Maximilian 1. House suite boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, TV room and two terraces. To ensure her comfort, Adele will have a butler, packing and ironing services, and a private bar.

Despite the hefty price tag of £25,000 per night, the stay does not include breakfast. However, the suite is undergoing renovations tailored to Adele's preferences.

  Editors' Pick

Adele, known for her openly expressed discomfort with fame, has announced a "big break" from music after her Vegas residency. She intends to explore other creative endeavors and reconnect with loved ones.

The Munich shows, set in a 80,000-person open-air venue, will kick off on August 2 and run until August 24. Adele expressed her excitement for the upcoming performances, describing them as "a fabulous way to end this beautiful phase of my life and career."

The singer's time in Germany has drawn attention to her former residence, Lock House in Sussex. After Adele declared the property "haunted" during her stay in 2012, its sale has reportedly been hindered. The owner has now applied to redevelop the main house into five homes, citing Adele's comments as a deterrent for potential buyers.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Adele Emerges on Rare Date With Fiance Rich Paul Amid Indefinite Music Hiatus

Adele Emerges on Rare Date With Fiance Rich Paul Amid Indefinite Music Hiatus

Adele Body-Shamed by Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana Reacts to Co-Star's Controversial Tweets

Adele Body-Shamed by Karla Sofia Gascon, Zoe Saldana Reacts to Co-Star's Controversial Tweets

Adele and Rich Paul Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date Amid Marriage Plan Rumors

Adele and Rich Paul Enjoy Romantic Dinner Date Amid Marriage Plan Rumors

Adele's Song Ordered to Get Pulled From Streaming Platforms Amid Plagiarism Lawsuit

Adele's Song Ordered to Get Pulled From Streaming Platforms Amid Plagiarism Lawsuit

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo