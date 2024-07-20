Adele Splashes This Huge Amount of Money for Lavish Hotel Ahead of Munich Residency

AceShowbiz - Ahead of her 10-night residency in Munich, global superstar Adele has secured a luxurious stay at the five-star Rosewood Hotel. The King Maximilian 1. House suite boasts four bedrooms, six bathrooms, a kitchen, dining room, TV room and two terraces. To ensure her comfort, Adele will have a butler, packing and ironing services, and a private bar.

Despite the hefty price tag of £25,000 per night, the stay does not include breakfast. However, the suite is undergoing renovations tailored to Adele's preferences.

Adele, known for her openly expressed discomfort with fame, has announced a "big break" from music after her Vegas residency. She intends to explore other creative endeavors and reconnect with loved ones.

The Munich shows, set in a 80,000-person open-air venue, will kick off on August 2 and run until August 24. Adele expressed her excitement for the upcoming performances, describing them as "a fabulous way to end this beautiful phase of my life and career."

The singer's time in Germany has drawn attention to her former residence, Lock House in Sussex. After Adele declared the property "haunted" during her stay in 2012, its sale has reportedly been hindered. The owner has now applied to redevelop the main house into five homes, citing Adele's comments as a deterrent for potential buyers.