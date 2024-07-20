Kevin Feige Says Not All 'Avengers' Characters Will Return for Fifth Film

AceShowbiz - With the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" film only a week away, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige is shedding light on the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Despite rumors of up to 60 characters returning for "Avengers 5", Feige has confirmed that not every Phase 4 character will make the cut.

"We're going to tell a story in these Avengers movies, and there won't be room for 100,000 characters," explained Feige to io9. "Choices will have to be made, that's for sure."

However, Feige emphasized that this does not preclude future appearances for some characters. "I never talk in absolutes like that," he said. "We've got Tim Blake Nelson in a movie coming up next year."

Regarding the potential of "Deadpool & Wolverine" to impact the MCU, Feige hinted at significant repercussions. He stated that the film is rated as an eight in terms of its impact on the franchise's future, indicating that its events could shape the next two Avengers movies.

As for the rumored involvement of the Russo brothers in "Avengers 5", Feige remained tight-lipped. "It will be interesting to see what characters they choose to come back for the next Avengers movie," he said. "But, until it's official, everything we hear is just a big fat rumor."

The highly anticipated San Diego Comic-Con is just around the corner, where fans can expect a flood of announcements and updates on "Avengers 5" and the future of the MCU.