Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson's Relationship With BF in Trouble Ahead of Her Move to Colorado

Instagram TV

The 'Mama June: Family Crisis' star has made it clear that she doesn't want to move to Colorado, where she is set to attend Regis University, if her boyfriend doesn't tag along with her.

Mar 2, 2024

AceShowbiz - Honey Boo Boo (Alana Thompson)'s new start as a college student may also serve as the end of her relationship with boyfriend Dralin Carswell. In a preview for a new episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis", Alana is seen having a heated argument with her boyfriend.

The clip, obtained by Daily Mail, features the couple reaching a breaking point during their heated conversation. Dralin says that he doesn't feel the need to move to Colorado and he shows hesitance to contact the courts about potentially relocating amid his ongoing legal issues.

"I was going to surprise you with the information, but [the bondsman] told me [she] can't do nothing and I have to go the court," Dralin, who secretly visited the bondsman with Alana's sister Lauryn Shannon a.k.a. Pumpkin, tells Alana. Alana is confused, asking, "So, you have to make a whole court day and everything just to talk to these people to ask if you can go to Colorado?"

Dralin, who was involved in DUI, explains, "No, I can just call up there and tell them." To that, Alana frustratedly replies, "Well, you need to get the call in, it looks like. If you're not going, I'm not going either. I'm not going by myself!"

It appears that he's not keen on the plan. "I'm not trying to go," he mumbles. That prompts Alana to yell at him, saying, 'I don't have nobody out there. I don't even got no damn friends!" She adds while storming off, "You're irritating me. I'm done with this conversation."

Alana has made it clear that she doesn't want to move to Colorado if her boyfriend doesn't tag along with her. "It's important that Dralin gets to go with me to Colorado because for one, it's a big scary move, and for two, I think Dralin would push me a lot more than I would push myself," she previously said in a confessional. "I feel like I wouldn't be the one to really want to make friends, but Dralin would always push me to make friends, make sure my school work's done, everything. I feel like he would definitely push me to my limits."

"I feel like I wouldn't be the one to really want to make friends, but Dralin would always push me to make friends, make sure my school work's done, everything," she continued. "I feel like he would definitely push me to my limits."

Alana was accepted to Regis University in Denver to pursue a degree in nursing in July 2023. Prior to this, Lauryn revealed that Alana received a warning email from the campus, where she's planning to get a nursing degree. The email informs that Alana "had a week to decide if she's going to go or not." Lauryn also noted, "If she chooses not to answer within a week, the scholarship can be gone. So now I have to figure out about Dralin and s**t."

You can share this post!