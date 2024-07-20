 
Childish Gambino's New Album Sparks Drake Diss Rumors and Style Comparisons
The track 'Yoshinoya', which is included in his new album 'Bando Stone and the New World', stands out as an exception, featuring aggressive rhymes over a pounding instrumental.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - On his latest album, "Bando Stone and the New World", Childish Gambino (Donald Glover) explores a blend of sonic experiments and electronic flourishes. Despite his limited rapping, the track "Yoshinoya" stands out as an exception, featuring aggressive rhymes over a pounding instrumental.

Fans have speculated that the lyrics contain hidden jabs at Drake, particularly in the first verse: "I put your boy in the seat/ You got your biz' in the streets" and "I don't know no one BD/ But they dependent on me." The references to Drake's nickname "the Boy" and his role as a "baby daddy" have fueled the theory.

Childish Gambino and Drake have had a strained relationship since Drake criticized Gambino's "This Is America" during a 2018 concert. Additionally, fans have noticed similarities between Gambino's new album and Drake's recent releases.

On social media, some accuse Childish Gambino of stealing Drake's style, pointing to tracks like "Talk My S**t" and "Yoshinoya." Others defend Gambino, arguing that Drake's flow is not original and that Gambino may be intentionally offering a subtle nod to his rival.

In addition to the Drake speculation, Gambino's track "Survival" featuring Chloe Bailey also includes a potential diss aimed at Joe Budden, who had previously claimed that Drake would defeat Gambino in a rap battle.

