'Family Crisis': Mama June Refuses to Help Pay Alana Thompson's College

Cover Images/Instagram/Roger Wong/INSTARimages TV

In a sneak peek at a new episode of 'Mama June: Family Crisis', Mama June and her other daughter Lauryn can be seen arguing while discussing plans to pay for Alana's college education.

Mar 12, 2024

AceShowbiz - Mama June (June Shannon) gets Lauryn Efird (Pumpkin) frustrated after refusing to offer financial help for daughter Alana Thompson's (Honey Boo Boo) education. In a sneak peek at the Friday, March 15 episode of "Mama June: Family Crisis", Mama June and Lauryn can be seen arguing over the matter.

Obtained by PEOPLE, the clip sees Lauryn calling her mother to talk about the family plans to pay for Alana's college education. "I called to tell you that me and Josh decided that we're gonna go ahead and take Alana to Colorado," Lauryn tells her mom.

Mama June, however, stresses that Alana "really needs to just get her s**t together" before leaving for school. To that, Lauryn responds, "I know, mama. So the main thing I need you to do is call and check about that Coogan account. You're not forking any money out and her payments for college are due very soon."

"So, I mean [you'll] still [do] nothing like even if we found her house and go to the college and stuff, you're not gonna help pay for anything?" Lauryn continues. Mama June then grills her daughter, who stepped in to raise Alana and was granted sole custody of her sister in June 2022, saying, "If she can't invest in her own self, then why should I? What money are you and Josh willing to put up?"

"I'm not her mom," Lauryn responds. That prompts Mama June to say, "But you said that you were her mom, and you've raised her and all that, so don't even try that s**t."

Lauryn adds, "The point is you're not willing to help at all, and it does make Alana think that you don't believe in her. I mean, do you say we just had the money to up and fly to Colorado? We're doing that because we believe in her. That's what a mother does. I understand that but I can also kind of voice my concerns too as her mother."

Following the heated conversation, Lauryn rants to her husband Josh. "You will not f**king believe what Mama just did. Mama has the audacity to be like, 'Well, y'all just want to ask me for the money for college or for the first semester and stuff, and I don't f**king have it,' " she explains. "She's like, 'What the f**k are you and Josh going to do?' Like, I've done everything."

Josh asks, "What have I done for the last four years?" before Lauryn adds, "What have I done for the last almost six years for Alana? .. It's the support that she's worried about. It's worried about what money we're gonna put towards it, that's what she's worried about because God forbid somebody dip into her f**king change. I'm literally about to send her off to college. What have you done to get that process moving, June?"

"You know, after the amount of s**t that June has put Alana through, you figured she would want to pay for the entire college or at least pay for semester or two, but, like, nope," Josh later opines. "I don't see her voluntarily chipping in nothing. It's selfish, you know, is what I'm saying."

You can share this post!