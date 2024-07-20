 
Sofia Vergara Indulges in Italian Delights With Friends on Summer Vacation
The leading lady on Netflix series 'Griselda' has shared a glimpse of her Italian getaway, showcasing her love for food and fashion while enjoying the company of friends.

  Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Sofia Vergara, 52, enjoyed a luxurious vacation in Italy with friends Anastasia Soare and Pietro Tavallini. In images posted to Instagram on Friday, July 19, the "Modern Family" star was spotted at the Alpemare Forte dei Marmi near Genoa, looking radiant in a strapless red and white print dress.

Vergara satisfied her appetite for life and pasta, digging into a generous plate of spaghetti. After enjoying their pasta feast, Vergara and her company savored a large fish baked in salt.

Vergara also spent quality time with her friends, posing playfully for photos in front of turquoise-painted changing rooms at the resort. The restaurant's website revealed that the historic cabins had been thoughtfully rebuilt, offering an elegant and functional ambiance.

Known as a popular destination for the Italian elite, Forte dei Marmi boasts a population that triples during the summer months. Tourists from Florence, Milan, Germany, and Russia flock to the Ligurian Sea resort, seeking its scenic beauty and relaxed atmosphere.

Vergara, recently single after her divorce from Joe Manganiello, has been spending time with orthopedic surgeon Dr. Justin Saliman since October 2023. The actress has also been promoting her Toty skincare line while on vacation.

Vergara's social media posts sparked admiration, with comments expressing amazement at her ability to indulge in rich meals without gaining weight. The actress has previously been praised for maintaining her fit figure.

