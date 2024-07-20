 
Pregnant Margot Robbie Surprises Fans With Free Drinks at The Ivy
The actress portraying Barbie in 'Barbie' treats diners at a London restaurant to a round of her Papa Salt Coastal Gin while hinting at her pregnancy rumors.

AceShowbiz - On Friday, July 19 at The Ivy Chelsea Garden, Margot Robbie, 34, surprised her fans by buying drinks for everyone. The Australian actress, who is pregnant with her first child with her husband Tom Ackerley, was accompanied by her friends and co-founders of Papa Salt Coastal Gin.

As she addressed the crowd, Robbie expressed, "We made this gin for you to enjoy in the sun, with friends, so this is the perfect setting." She added, "Enjoy your drink on us. Have one for me! Cheers!"

Robbie flaunted her visible baby bump in a black crop top and oversized blazer, paired with stonewash jeans and sandals. Ackerley, an English film producer, looked dapper in a white t-shirt and beige jeans.

Robbie and Ackerley, along with Charlie Maas, Josey McNamara and Regan Riskas, founded Papa Salt Coastal Gin. They encouraged diners to try their new drink, a "papa salt paloma" made with gin, grapefruit soda, and rosemary. Each can contains less than 100 calories.

At Wimbledon earlier in July, Robbie and Ackerley were spotted sipping from non-alcoholic "mama salt" cans.

Robbie and Ackerley met while working in "Suite Francaise" in 2013. They married in 2016 and keep their relationship private, rarely appearing on red carpets together.

Robbie shared her relationship advice in 2016, emphasizing the importance of maintaining regular contact in long-distance relationships. She also spoke about her initial hesitation in expressing her feelings for Ackerley due to her previous aversion to relationships.

