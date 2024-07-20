 
Eminem Achieves 11th U.K. No. 1 Album With 'The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)'
AceShowbiz
Music

The 'Real Slim Shady' rapper's latest album solidifies his status among music legends, reaching a remarkable milestone in his illustrious career that draws level with David Bowie and U2.

  • Jul 20, 2024

AceShowbiz - Eminem has once again dominated the UK music charts, securing his 11th number one album with the release of "The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)". With this latest achievement, the American rapper, whose real name is Marshall Mathers, joins an elite group of artists who have earned 11 chart-topping albums, including David Bowie, U2 and Taylor Swift.

"The Death Of Slim Shady (Coup De Grace)" knocked Kasabian out of the top spot, selling a staggering 45,000 units in its first week of release. This marks a significant milestone in Eminem's chart success, which began with his breakthrough album "The Slim Shady LP" in 1999.

The album's success is attributed not only to its chart-topping single "Houdini" but also to its conceptual nature. Eminem advised fans to listen to the songs in order, suggesting that the album tells the story of his alter ego Slim Shady and his eventual demise.

  Editors' Pick

However, fans have theorized an alternative interpretation, speculating that the album chronicles Slim Shady's revival instead. They suggest listening to the album in reverse order, where the final song "Somebody Save Me" foreshadows Eminem's "death" and the track "Renaissance" represents Shady's rebirth.

Despite the album's thematic complexity, one standout track has particularly resonated with fans, "Temporary". Written for his daughter Hailie Jade Scott, the song serves as a poignant reminder of their bond and Eminem's role as her protector.

With this latest album, Eminem has cemented his position as a musical icon. His 11 number one albums, surpassing artists like Michael Jackson and Queen, are a testament to his enduring popularity and undeniable talent.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Eminem's Daughter Hailie Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Names Him After the Rapper

Eminem's Daughter Hailie Gives Birth to Baby Boy, Names Him After the Rapper

Eminem's Sound Engineer Arrested by FBI for Allegedly Stealing and Selling His Music

Eminem's Sound Engineer Arrested by FBI for Allegedly Stealing and Selling His Music

Eminem's Rep Speaks Out After Alleged Suge Knight and Ja Rule Diss Tracks Leak

Eminem's Rep Speaks Out After Alleged Suge Knight and Ja Rule Diss Tracks Leak

Eminem Sees His Old Self in Cardi B, Shows Love to Raptress

Eminem Sees His Old Self in Cardi B, Shows Love to Raptress

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo