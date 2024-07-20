Alabama Barker Shows Off Jaw-Dropping Curves After Admitting to Taking Weight Loss Medication

AceShowbiz - Alabama Barker offered social media users a look at her curves following her surprising revelation. After admitting to taking medication to lose weight, the daughter of Travis Barker and Shanna Moakler showed off her jaw-dropping figure in a new video.

On Friday, July 19, the 18-year-old former reality TV star treated her followers to a never-before-seen clip highlighting her sizzling outfit. Making use of Instagram Stories, she uploaded the short footage in which she struck a pose in front of a reflective door.

It could be seen that Alabama was flaunting the raunchy outfit that she wore that night. She was documented standing up in front of the door while holding her smartphone in one of her hands, covering her face.

Alabama looked stunning in a sleeveless flowy green dress that came with a halter neck and very low-cut design. She accessorized herself with a ring and a stack of bracelets. In addition, her long blonde tresses were let loose and parted in the middle.

The video came after Alabama admitted to taking weight loss medication. On Tuesday, July 16, a video of the former TV personality talking about her desire to lose weight circulated online. In the clip, she said, "But I'm on weight-loss medication because I'm tired of being fat and photographing like a damn ogre," without revealing the name of the drug she's on.

Alabama explained, "I have, like, this thing where I photograph so ugly, and people are like, 'Oh, my God - you're so fat, and you're so ugly.' " She continued, "And it's, like, I see what you guys are seeing, but just, like, meet me in person," adding, "I feel like I don't look like that."

Alabama received mixed responses from social media users after making the revelation. One in particular blamed her father Travis and mother Shanna, "Lip injections and weight pills at 18 is a result of treacherous parents." Referring to the musician, who married Kourtney Kardashian in 2022, another assumed, "Her dad marrying into the Kardashian family probably ruined her self esteem."

In the meantime, a third suggested, "Too young to be on weight loss medication she could so easily change her diet & go to the gym." A fourth gushed, "She's literally so perfect. There's nothing wrong with her i hate how the Internet is."