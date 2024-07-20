Heidi Klum's Ex Vito Schnabel Marries Model Helena Althof Without His Father and Sister Present

AceShowbiz - Heidi Klum's former boyfriend Vito Schnabel is bachelor no more. More than six years after his split from the supermodel, the 37-year-old art dealer has quietly tied the knot with his girlfriend Helena Althof.

The son of artist and filmmaker Julian Schnabel married the Russian model in a private ceremony in Old Westbury, New York last week. The wedding, which took place on July 9, was reportedly very small that Vito's famous father Julian and his sister, actress Stella Schnabel, were not present.

However, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner, artist Rashid Johnson, members of the Mugrabi family as well as art-collecting real estate mogul Aby Rosen reportedly attended the nuptials. The Mugrabi family is known as the largest collectors of Warhol in the world.

According to Page Six, guests only had a week's notice to RSVP. A source told the site that invites featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse went out a week before the big day. "It looked like a child's birthday party invite," the source dished.

The wedding reception was held at the Richard Meier-designed mansion that the 37-year-old art dealer purchased back in 2019. Vito has not confirmed the marriage reports, but his new wife has given a sneak peek at the special day.

On her Instagram page, she shared pictures from the supposed wedding, showing her nontraditional wedding dress that featured a short skirt and a train. She rocked sunglasses and a tiara while holding a bouquet of white flowers.

There's also a photo of red four-tiered cake while the guests were apparently served sushi and caviar. "…...oops....," the 21-year-old beauty cheekily captioned the snaps, which she shared on July 10.

Vito and Helena, who was 19 years old at the time, met in Saudi Arabia while sailing on the yacht of mogul James Packer, who is Mariah Carey's ex-fiance. It's his first marriage. He was previously in a high-profile relationship with Heidi Klum, who is 14 years his senior. He dated the German-American supermodel from 2014 until their split in 2017.