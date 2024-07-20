Latto Talks About Possibility of Rap Battle With Ice Spice

AceShowbiz - Will Latto (Mulatto) launch a full-on rap battle with Ice Spice a la Kendrick Lamar and Drake? In a new interview for Billboard, Latto discussed whether she's interested in bringing her tension with Ice Spice to another level.

Latto revealed that while feud was "healthy for the culture" and gave the feeling of "nostalgic," she wouldn't do it with Ice Spice. "If I was to do [a battle], it would have to be with somebody I feel like I'mma go tit for tat with," Latto said when asked about a hypothetical battle. "I really don't mean it as shade. Would she even want to do that? I feel like she's doing her in her lane."

The "B***h From Da Souf" hitmaker also pointed out that she and the "Barbie World" raptress have "two different types of vibes." Of the "Boy's a Liar Pt. 2" femcee, Latto said, "I don't even think she gives me like, 'Oh, she wants to engage in an actual rap beef.' "

"Everybody gon' take their lil jabs in the music, and it's not even that serious to me; I feel like you should do that. Continue to!" Latto continued explaining. "But as far as actual whole diss records to each other, I don't think she would even want to do that. I feel like… would it even make sense? It wouldn't."

In the interview, the "Big Energy" star also talked about how fans can get too emotional about their favorite rappers. "I also think people get too in it. I feel like it's two n***as that's killing this s**t, and they both so talented and they both on they high horse flexing their talent and capabilities. They both still that n***a, they both still the GOAT. That s**t fye for the culture," she said.

Latto and Ice Spice have been trading jabs in their music and social media. Last month, Latto shared a photo of a poop-themed cake celebrating her headlining performance at Atlanta's Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash. The caption read, "Think I'm the s**t, b***h????," a direct reference to Ice Spice's track "Think U The S**t (Fart)", which many believe dissed Latto.

The two femcees started feuding last year when Latto was seemingly unaware of Ice Spice's "Bikini Bottom" hook during a red carpet interview. Ice Spice later fired back with "Think U The S**t (Fart)", prompting Latto's clapback with "Sunday Service". Ice Spice responded with her song "Gimmie a Light".