Ice Spice Draws Mixed Reactions After Flaunting Her Snatched Waist

AceShowbiz - Ice Spice continues to make media headlines with her body transformation. The "Princess Diana" raptress just took to social media to flaunt her snatched waist, and the post was quick to garner mixed reactions from fans.

In the said snap, the femcee could be seen in an orange lace crop top and denim shorts. The picture was later shared by The Neighborhood Talk, and that was were people offered their two cents.

One person in particular argued, "I'm sorry but some people just look better with weight." Another added, "Her head looks so big now." A third chimed in, "She looks hungry it's scaring me." Someone else opined, "She wasn’t even big for her to lose anything . Most she needed was toning."

While most of the comment are negative, some people came to Ice Spice's defense. "Yall really talk about people til they do something fr . It's sad , and it be the biggest BACKS talking bout her weight," one person argued.

"It's a lot of big/ insecure women in these comments commenting on her size. Y'all just want somebody to stay bigger so you can feel better about yourself," a different individual fumed. "I'm looking at each person complaining and they're either facially challenged or tipping the scale."

Ice Spice's slimmer figure didn't come as a surprise though. She did reveal earlier this month that she had been working out. Taking to Instagram, the hip-hop star posted photos of a weight machine covered in sweat and a selfie of herself standing in front of a gym mirror.

Media Take Out, meanwhile, claimed that Ice Spice was looking to shed her curves and has been taking Ozempic to get "thinner" in an attempt to get a larger fan base. She has reportedly changed her diet and is using "small doses" of the diet drug Ozempic.