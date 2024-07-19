Joe Jonas Debuts New Solo Single 'Work It Out': A Glimpse Into His Personal Journey

AceShowbiz - Joe Jonas debuted "Work It Out" - the first single from his upcoming solo album, "Music for People Who Believe in Love" - on Friday, July 19. This marks his first solo release in over ten years, since his 2011 album "Fastlife".

The single encapsulates a mixture of emotional depth and hopeful tones, offering listeners a glimpse into Jonas's personal journey and reflections.

In the opening lyrics, Jonas candidly sings, "Come on, Joe, you got so much more to be grateful for / Stop being sad 'cause you're making the room uncomfortable."

Fans speculated that this song might be referencing his recent divorce from actress Sophie Turner, with whom he shares daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 2. The couple, who announced their split in September 2023 after four years of marriage, continue to co-parent their children.

Jonas, 34, teased the album's concept ahead of its release, stating, "This album is a celebration of gratitude, hope and love. These songs reflect on my life from a bird's-eye view acknowledging the many blessings around me." He emphasized the importance of finding acceptance and peace in the present moment, explaining that it's okay to cry and mourn a loss as part of the healing process.

The single "Work It Out" was created with close friends Blush and Jason Evigan, and according to Jonas, it came together swiftly. "Sometimes you realize that you have to shake yourself out of something and you're the only person that's going to fix it for yourself," he shared on the "Therapuss With Jake Shane" podcast.

Initially intended to be a Jonas Brothers song, Jonas ultimately decided it needed to be part of his solo project, calling it the "most personal music" he has ever put out. Within the lyrics, Jonas reflects on desiring invisibility to escape overwhelming situations, "Sometimes I wish I had powers to be invisible."

He explained on Rolling Stone's The Breakdown, "The truth about that lyric is it's probably the heaviest of the song, because it's talking about feeling like you don't know where you belong." He continued, “It's also so nice to talk about our feelings and not feel like you have to sugarcoat them or it's embarrassing.”

"Music for People Who Believe in Love", set to be released on October 18, encompasses themes of fatherhood, self-friendship, and the joy Jonas finds in his musical career. The album promises to be a sincere reflection and celebration of life, crafted with the hope that it brings listeners as much joy as it brought Jonas in creating it.

Between his work with the Jonas Brothers, his side project DNCE, and collaborations on various soundtracks, Joe Jonas continues to evolve artistically. "Work It Out" serves as a significant first step into a new musical era that is both deeply personal and universally relatable.