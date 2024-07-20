Big Sean Announces Title of New Album After Alleged Leak, Releases Its First Single 'Yes'

AceShowbiz - Big Sean won't let the album leak ruin his plan. Instead of scrapping the project, the "I Don't F**k With You" hitmaker revealed its title and release date.

Taking to Instagram, the 36-year-old unleashed a trailer for the album and captioned it, "BETTER ME THAN YOU Album Aug 9th. Pre save + Vinyl (link in bio)." He added, "Its Been a journey i cant wait to share with you all."

In addition, Sean treated fans to the first official single from the album, "Yes". He spits on the track, "When they tried to tell me, 'No,' I said, 'No, motherf**ker, yes' (Yes) / Yes (Huh), yes (Huh), yes (Huh), yes (Huh) / Yes (Huh), yes (Huh), yes (Huh), yes (Huh) / Yes (Tss), yes (Huh), yes (Huh)."

Prior to this, Sean reacted to claims about a Kanye West fan purportedly leaking his upcoming record. The fan allegedly wrote in a message, "Since he wanna disrespect Ye so much, here's the album, f**k him and his whole team."

Referring to Big Sean's lead single "Precision", the fan continued, "Precision is on the album, just not in these files. This was the album as of couple months ago. Features Nas, Dream, Jhene, and some other people." The fan also claimed, "Ye told me to leak it."

In response, Sean wrote on Instagram, "I'm a just start droppin this new music before they leak it all." He added a smiling face with tears of joy emoji.

Sean went on to reveal that he joined forces with fellow artist The Alchemist to create music together that he will be releasing "soon." Concluding his message, he penned, "BIG SEAN x THE ALCHEMIST soon," adding a slew of flame emojis.