Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll Team Up for New Single 'Lonely Road'

AceShowbiz - Machine Gun Kelly has announced his new single "Lonely Road" featuring Jelly Roll, slated for release on July 26. This collaboration signals a potential genre shift for the versatile MGK, who might be delving into country music.

The song draws clear inspiration from John Denver's timeless classic, "Take Me Home, Country Roads", first released in 1971 on his fourth studio album "Poems, Prayers & Promises". The pair pay tribute to Denver by integrating elements of his legendary melody and lyrics into their own creation.

To excite fans even more, MGK, who toggles between rap and rock, shared a teaser of the music video on social media. The video clip, captioned "Countdown to KellyRoll activated. thanks to John Denver for paving the way," provides a glimpse of the intriguing narrative within. The video features MGK being arrested on the hood of a police car and later, he and Jelly Roll are seen attending a funeral, hinting at a storyline filled with emotional depth and drama. Fans with sharp eyes might spot Jelly Roll's wife, Bunnie XO, making a cameo in the video, as she enthusiastically commented on MGK's Instagram post, "Let's goooo."

This highly anticipated release comes two years after MGK's last album, "Mainstream Sellout", which was his second consecutive album to top the Billboard 200, following the success of 2020's "Tickets to My Downfall". More recently, MGK collaborated with Trippie Redd for the "Genre: Sadboy" EP, which dropped this past March and further showcased his eclectic musical prowess.