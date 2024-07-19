 
Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis Rock Outrageous Outfits in 'Freaky Friday 2' Set Photos
The 'Mean Girls' actress and the 'Halloween' vet have delighted fans with their high spirits while filming the sequel to the beloved 2003 comedy 'Freaky Friday'.

AceShowbiz - Lindsay Lohan and Jamie Lee Curtis are back and better than ever as they bring the beloved "Freaky Friday" franchise into a new era. The stars, who portrayed the unforgettable mother-daughter duo of Anna Coleman and Tess, have already begun filming in Los Angeles for the sequel, which is set to hit theaters in 2025.

Lohan, now 38, once again plays Anna Coleman, while Curtis, 65, reprises her role as Tess. The duo was spotted wearing outrageous outfits, with Lohan sporting a red bodice top and ruffled brown skirt, while Curtis opted for a revealing denim suit.

The filming comes after Lohan expressed her excitement about the "fantastic" experience on set and confirmed that her character will have a daughter in the film. She also revealed that she had to take guitar lessons to prepare for the role.

Curtis, who has remained close with Lohan over the years, praised their on-screen chemistry, saying it was "like you never separated." This sentiment was echoed by Lohan, who emphasized the importance of female support.

Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of "Freaky Friday 2", which is set to hit theaters in 2025. The sequel will revisit the iconic mother-daughter role swap from the original film, with Mark Harmon, Chad Michael Murray and other cast members returning. New additions to the cast include Sophia Hammons and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Along with the release in cinemas, "Freaky Friday 2" will also be available to stream on Disney+. Fans have expressed their excitement for the film, with celebrities like Rita Ora sharing their enthusiasm.

The original "Freaky Friday", a remake of the 1976 film, garnered a cult following after its release. In 2023, Curtis and Lohan reunited to discuss their desire for a sequel. Curtis revealed that their interactions with fans during her Halloween Ends tour sparked the idea. Lohan expressed her openness to the project, saying they would only make a film that fans would love.

