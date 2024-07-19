Olivia Rodrigo and BF Louis Partridge Can't Keep Hands Off Each Other on Fun Date

AceShowbiz - Olivia Rodrigo apparently is not shy to show her affection towards her boyfriend in public space. During a fun date, the "Drivers License" hitmaker and Louis Partridge couldn't keep their hands off each other.

In a series of pictures that made their rounds on Instagram, it could be seen that the 21-year-old pop star and the 21-year-old English actor were out and about in New York City a few days prior. The perfect pair were photographed strolling around the Big Apple.

Olivia and Louis were caught on camera walking close next to each other and holding hands. The two appeared to have had a fun conversation as she was seen bursting into laughter in one of the photos.

At one point, the "Can't Catch Me Now" songstress and her actor beau stopped in front of a building. They stood close to one another as they packed on the PDA. The couple was sharing a passionate kiss on the lips.

For the relaxing stroll on the sunny day, Olivia looked chic in a sleeveless black crop top that came with two straps and a plunging neckline. She completed the look with a pair of long dark blue denim pants, which featured a wide leg design, and a pair of black flat shoes that had bows on them.

Keeping her belongings in a small black shoulder bag, Olivia also put on a black New York Yankees baseball hat. She accessorized herself with a silver bracelet and matching rings. In addition, she styled her long brunette hair in beach waves and let it loose.

As for Louis, the "Enola Holmes" actor, whose brunette hair was parted in the middle, opted to wear a casual ensemble, including a short-sleeved white tee. He sported a pair of brown trousers as well as black-and-white Converse sneakers. He also rocked a ring and bracelet.

The PDA-filled outing came a few months after Louis explained why he thought relationships should be kept under tight wraps. Speaking to British Vogue in March, he said, "Dating probably shouldn't be done in the public eye."

On the reason why, Louis elaborated, "There's enough going on between two people. You don't need the voices of thousands of others in your head." Referring to Olivia, he added, "I think she's got it a lot worse than I have. I can be a bit of a normal person. She's got tons and tons of eyes on her case."