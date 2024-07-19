Armie Hammer Recalls Branding Ex Paige Lorenze With a Knife, Calls It 'Romantic Gesture'

AceShowbiz - Armie Hammer made a disturbing confession in a new interview. In a sit-down with Piers Morgan, the "Call Me by Your Name" star admitted to branding his ex-girlfriend Paige Lorenze with a knife, though he stressed that she wasn't bleeding.

During the interview, Armie clarified when Piers tried to sum up the events regarding the incident. "I wouldn't say brand, no," the disgraced actor said in an exclusive excerpt obtained by Page Six. "There was a scenario that we talked about beforehand, that we had discussed where, you know, I would basically take a little, tiny point and just kind of trace the letter 'A' - just like the tip of a small knife."

The 37-year-old added, "I mean, there wasn't even blood in the situation. It was more like a scrape… It's along the lines of couples getting their own initials tattooed on each other."

Piers pointed out that using a knife on someone is "a bit different to a tattoo," before Armie said it was "less permanent." He insisted, "I guarantee it was such a small thing."

When Piers told Armie that he was "a little bit shocked" by his actions, the actor responded, "Yes, I think to some it probably sounds really strange. To some, it probably sounds like a very romantic gesture." He added that he had nothing "to be gained" in "having a sexual experience that my partner didn't appreciate or enjoy."

"That was also a huge sense of validation for me, making this person that I'm with feel good, making this person that I'm with, I don't know if I can say this, climax," the "Social Network" star divulged. "Like, these were things that made me feel good and made me feel powerful, which I desperately needed, because I didn't know how to give them to myself."

Back in January 2021, Paige claimed that Armie used a knife to make the letter "A" near her vagina. She said there was visible blood and it left bruises on her body.

"I kind of sat back and let it happen. I didn't really know what to do or say … As sad as that is, I wanted him to like me and feel like I was down for what he wanted," the influencer shared at the time. "I said, 'How am I supposed to see other people when I have bruises?' He said, 'That's the point.' I think it was a part of marking and branding."

Armie was also accused of "mentally, emotionally and sexually" abusing his ex-girlfriend Effie Angelova when she was 20 years old. Later, his other ex Courtney Vucekovich accused Hammer of cannibalism. The actor denied all claims.