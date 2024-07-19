Halle Berry Reflects on Backlash Over 'Catwoman' Soft Plot

AceShowbiz - Halle Berry has spoken out to mark the 20th anniversary of "Catwoman", the widely panned DC movie that starred her in the title role. Despite the film's critical and commercial failure, Berry maintains that she enjoyed the experience and believes it had potential.

When "Catwoman" premiered in 2004, it was envisioned as an origin story for the feline femme fatale, focusing on themes of the beauty industry's toxicity. Berry played Patience Phillips, an artist killed by a cosmetics company CEO and resurrected with cat-like powers. She embarked on a mission to save women from the company's deadly face cream.

However, Berry expressed disappointment that the story's main conflict revolved around saving women from a beauty product. "All the other superheroes save the world; they don't just save women from cracked faces," she told Entertainment Weekly. "I always knew that was a soft superhero plight."

Moreover, Berry felt alone in facing the intense backlash towards the movie. "I felt like it was Halle Berry's failure, but I didn't make it alone," she said. "All these years, I've absolutely carried it."

The negativity began when a set photo of Berry's costume leaked online, drawing criticism from comic book fans who felt it was inaccurate to the character's traditional catsuit. Berry defended the costume, saying it was "better suited for my version of her."

Despite the controversy and negative reviews, Berry believes that "Catwoman" could have been a successful film with a stronger plot. "The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities," she said.

Berry emphasized that she remains proud of her work in "Catwoman" and that the experience did not derail her career. "I can carry it. I still have a career 20 years later," she said. "It's just part of my story."

She added that she hopes for more female-led superhero films in the future, acknowledging that women have historically been underrepresented in the genre. "Why can't we have our own superhero movie that revolves around us and our universe?" Berry asked.