Gary Shirley Reveals Daughter Leah Wants Wife to Adopt Her Amidst Tension with Amber Portwood

AceShowbiz - In a new episode of "Teen Mom: The Next Chapter", Gary Shirley shares his concerns about his 15-year-old daughter Leah's relationship with her mother, Amber Portwood. Gary reveals that he recently messaged Amber, asking her to reach out to Leah, but Amber responded that she had attempted to connect with her daughter numerous times without success.

Shirley expresses his belief that Portwood needs to take responsibility for their fractured relationship and make a consistent effort to be there for Leah. He emphasizes that regardless of his daughter's pushback, a mother's love should always be present.

During a boys' trip, Gary shocks the other "Teen Mom" dads when he discloses that Leah has expressed her wish to be adopted by his wife, Kristina. Kristina has played a significant role in Leah's life, providing her with emotional support and attending her events.

Despite Kristina's willingness, Shirley acknowledges that Amber would need to agree to the adoption for it to proceed. The news of Leah's desire to be adopted comes as a result of her strained relationship with Portwood, who has repeatedly missed appointments and shown a lack of consistency.

Gary's co-stars discuss how Amber's behavior has contributed to Leah's decision, stating that a mother's responsibility is to prioritize her child's well-being. They emphasize the importance of consistency and unwavering support in building trust.

Meanwhile, Amber has remained silent on social media since the drama surrounding her "missing fiance" earlier this year. As of press time, there are no adoption-related filings in Indiana regarding Leah.