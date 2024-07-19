Kate Middleton Gradually Returns to Royal Duties, Supports Nature Conservation

AceShowbiz - Kate Middleton, 42, has shared her support for the Natural History Museum's new outdoor gallery and living laboratory, which opened on Thursday. The princess is a patron of the museum and has long been an advocate of spending time in nature.

In a series of Instagram stories, Middleton wrote, "I am hugely supportive of the Museum's commitment to create a special space which encourages people of all ages to reconnect with nature and learn more about how we can protect our natural world."

"I know the power of nature to support our development and wellbeing, both by bringing us joy and helping to keep us physically, mentally and spiritually healthy," she continued. "I hope these gardens will be inspiring and transformative for the thousands of people who visit."

The 25 million pound project, located in central London, contains two gardens over five acres and tells the story of the changing natural world. It also includes a giant 22-meter-long bronze Diplodocus dinosaur statue. The museum aims to support urban nature, scientific research, and education, while also providing a free-to-visit "outdoor gallery" and "living laboratory" to support nature recovery in the face of climate change.

Despite Middleton's new post, there are no upcoming official work duties on her schedule. She recently appeared at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Middleton.

In March, Middleton revealed her cancer diagnosis to the world, following months of speculation. She has since made only two public appearances: Trooping the Colour in June and Wimbledon in July.

"She will be back, but when you have had an experience like this, it changes your perspective and the order of things," said Robert Jobson, author of a new book about Middleton. "She might be the Princess of Wales, but she is still a mother and wife and going through the same set of emotions and worries and fears as anyone else in that set of circumstances would be."