Kylie Jenner's Boyfriend Timothee Chalamet May Join 'The Kardashians' Amid Alleged Marriage Plan

AceShowbiz - Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet are reportedly taking their relationship to another level. A new report claims that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and the "Call Me by Your Name" star are having a marriage talk with the actor considering joining "The Kardashians".

Of the couple, a source told The U.S. Sun, "He and Kylie are in a very serious relationship and could wind up as husband and wife." The insider teased that even though the pair are known for being private, fans should expect to see more of the couple.

The "Wonka" actor might even make an appearance on the Jenner-Kardashian family's Hulu series, despite his unfamiliarity to reality TV shows. "The reality TV component of this relationship is something Timmy and his team have been careful about, but to put it bluntly, he's scared s**tless of being on a reality show, even with the world-class producing team The Kardashians have behind him," the source explained.

"Kylie isn't that way. She's been through a lot and she's pretty fearless," the source continued. "Timmy has simply lived a much more shallow life, where he's carefully prepared to be a movie star since he was a little boy."

Kylie and Timothee, who started dating last year, were previously hit with split rumors since they hadn't been seen together since their PDA-packed appearance at the 2024 Golden Globe Awards. The pair, however, shut down the speculations when they were photographed enjoying a movie date in Los Angeles in June. At the time, they were seen heading to the Grauman's Chinese Theatre to catch a movie.

For the outing, Kylie opted for a white tank top, long black pants and an army hat. The mom of two also carried a black handbag and jacket. Timothee, on his part, chose to wear an all-black ensemble.