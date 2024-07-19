Kanye West Accused of Illegal Sampling in New Copyright Lawsuit

AceShowbiz - Kanye West has been dragged to court yet again. The "N***as in Paris" hitmaker has been accused of illegal sampling for allegedly incorporating an instrumental track into his two "Donda" songs after he was denied permission.



Filing the lawsuit was a company that owns the rights to the "MSD PT2" song, Artist Revenue Advocates (ARA). The company claimed in the docs submitted on Wednesday, July 17 in Los Angeles federal court that Ye borrowed elements from the track for his own "Hurricane" and "Moon", which were released in 2021.

"This lawsuit is about more than defendants' failure to pay a fee," writes Oren Warshavsky and other lawyers from the law firm BakerHostetler, representing the plaintiffs. "It is about the rights of artists, musicians, and songwriters to determine how their works are published and used. Intellectual property owners have a right to decide how their property is exploited and need to be able to prevent shameless infringers from simply stealing."

In an act of particularly "blatant brazenness," the lawsuit claimed that Kanye even credited the song's four creators, Khalil Abdul-Rahman Hazzard, Sam Barsh, Dan Seeff and Josh Mease, as songwriters despite their refusal to work with him.

Lawyers for the company argued that the four artists turned to ARA after they "unsuccessfully attempted to collect their share of the proceeds from these songs" for nearly three years. Ye, for his part, has yet to respond to the case.

The new lawsuit came a month after Ye settled a copyright infringement lawsuit over the unauthorized use of Donna Summer's "I Feel Love" in his song "Good (Don't Die)". The lawsuit, which also named Ty Dolla $ign as a defendant, was first filed in February by Donna's estate.

The complaint stated that Ye sampled her iconic 1977 hit "I Feel Love" on his Vultures 1 track without permission. It additionally claimed that Ye re-recorded portions of the song "almost verbatim" and used them as the hook for his own, resulting in a "blatant rip-off."