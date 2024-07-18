Pink Playfully Roasts 'Frustrating' Yet 'Amazing' Husband Carey Hart in Sweet Birthday Tribute

AceShowbiz - Pink has showered her husband Carey Hart with more love on his birthday. In a tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, the "Try" songstress praised her spouse while playfully roasting him.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," the 44-year-old musician wrote alongside several pictures of the two. "I've known you since you were 26! Now you're 12! No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better."

"You've healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win. I'm so f**king proud of you," she added. "You're ten times the father, human, husband, or friend they'll ever be. And we're lucky enough to have you in our lives. You are big enough to be smaller than me at times, you sleep on the floor of a bathroom when any of us don't feel well, sometimes you know when it's a beer for breakfast kind of day, you never complain even though you're in constant pain."

Pink went on to rave, "You go with me to wine events even though you prefer beer, sometimes you even know now that you're not gonna win the argument, you are true to who you are, you tell me I'm beautiful when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange, you launch the boat, clean the boat, pack and unpack the boat, drive the boat, you even let us eat Cheetos on the boat now." She continued, "Man, we have really beaten you down haven't we?"

"You dole out my medicine like a hot nurse after hip surgery, you assistant coach with me for baseball, and you go wherever and whenever to the ends of the earth for this crazy family," the singer further noted. "We love you Carebear. We see you. You're really amazing. Happy birthday. @hartluck."

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006. The couple, who shares two children together, endured a brief separation in 2008 before reconciling the following year. In June 2023, the "Let's Get The Party Started" singe admitted that she and her spouse have been going through therapy to deal with their issues.