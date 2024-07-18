 
Pink Playfully Roasts 'Frustrating' Yet 'Amazing' Husband Carey Hart in Sweet Birthday Tribute
Instagram
Celebrity

The 'Let's Get The Party Started' singer, who wed the former motorcycle racer in 2006, also praises her husband for going 'wherever and whenever to the ends of the earth for [their] crazy family.'

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - Pink has showered her husband Carey Hart with more love on his birthday. In a tribute posted on Instagram on Wednesday, July 17, the "Try" songstress praised her spouse while playfully roasting him.

"Happy Birthday to this beautiful, patient, loving, willing, adventurous, fearless, forgiving, loyal, frustrating, sarcastic, gorgeous, humongous heart of a man," the 44-year-old musician wrote alongside several pictures of the two. "I've known you since you were 26! Now you're 12! No matter how many times life throws you to the ground, breaks you off or just simply tries to break you, you get back up, dust yourself off, and become better."

"You've healed your traumas, on your own, over and over. I watch you do the work, even after being abandoned, and you never let them win. I'm so f**king proud of you," she added. "You're ten times the father, human, husband, or friend they'll ever be. And we're lucky enough to have you in our lives. You are big enough to be smaller than me at times, you sleep on the floor of a bathroom when any of us don't feel well, sometimes you know when it's a beer for breakfast kind of day, you never complain even though you're in constant pain."

  Editors' Pick

Pink went on to rave, "You go with me to wine events even though you prefer beer, sometimes you even know now that you're not gonna win the argument, you are true to who you are, you tell me I'm beautiful when I look like an overweight English bulldog with mange, you launch the boat, clean the boat, pack and unpack the boat, drive the boat, you even let us eat Cheetos on the boat now." She continued, "Man, we have really beaten you down haven't we?"

"You dole out my medicine like a hot nurse after hip surgery, you assistant coach with me for baseball, and you go wherever and whenever to the ends of the earth for this crazy family," the singer further noted. "We love you Carebear. We see you. You're really amazing. Happy birthday. @hartluck."

Pink and Carey have been married since 2006. The couple, who shares two children together, endured a brief separation in 2008 before reconciling the following year. In June 2023, the "Let's Get The Party Started" singe admitted that she and her spouse have been going through therapy to deal with their issues.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Pink Pulls the Plug on Multiple Shows Due to 'Reasons Beyond [Her] Control'

Pink Pulls the Plug on Multiple Shows Due to 'Reasons Beyond [Her] Control'

Pink Slams Rumor Suggesting She Deleted Her Tweets Due to Diddy's Arrest

Pink Slams Rumor Suggesting She Deleted Her Tweets Due to Diddy's Arrest

Pink Limping On Stage After Injuring Knee, Defiantly Performing Aerial Stunt Despite Pain

Pink Limping On Stage After Injuring Knee, Defiantly Performing Aerial Stunt Despite Pain

Pink Brings Daughter Willow Sage for Moving Performance at DNC

Pink Brings Daughter Willow Sage for Moving Performance at DNC

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo