 
Donald Glover Reveals Reasons Behind Retirement of Childish Gambino Moniker
AceShowbiz
Music

The rapper/actor, whose upcoming album 'Bando Stone and The New World' serves as the final project under the moniker, admits in an interview that 'it's not fulfilling.'

  • Jul 19, 2024

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover is ditching his Childish Gambino name due to some reasons. The rapper/actor, whose upcoming album "Bando Stone & The New World" serves as the final project under the moniker, admitted in an interview that "it's not fulfilling."

The 44-year-old opened up about his decision when speaking to The New York Times. "I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore," the "Atlanta" star/creator shared.

"I'm not 25 anymore, standing in front of a boulder like, 'This has to move,' " he added. "You give what you can, but there's beauty everywhere in every moment. You don't have to build it. You don't have to search for it."

Glover released his latest album titled "Atavista" back in May. The record consists of eleven tracks, including collaborative songs with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and Young Nudy.

  Editors' Pick

After dropping the new set, Glover announced that he would hit the road for the first time in five years. Making use of Instagram, he uploaded a photo featuring details about "The New World Tour".

In the picture, it could be seen that Glover will be joined by fellow artists Willow Smith and Amaarae at some of his concerts. He is set to kick off the tour in Oklahoma City on August 11. He will make tour stops in several cities, including Detroit, before taking the stage in Toronto, Canada on August 18.

Furthermore, the multi-hyphenate is slated to perform in Brooklyn, New York for two nights on August 26 and 27. Aside from Brooklyn, he also has two dates in Los Angeles, California and London, the United Kingdom respectively on September 18 and 19 as well as November 30 and December 1.

In addition to America and Europe, he will fly to Australia to entertain his fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. On January 28, he will stop by Auckland, New Zealand to perform during the world tour, which is set to conclude on February 11 in Perth.

Follow AceShowbiz.com @ Google News

You can share this post!

You might also like
Related Posts
Childish Gambino's Recovery Takes 'Longer Than Expected', Prompting More Tour Date Cancelations

Childish Gambino's Recovery Takes 'Longer Than Expected', Prompting More Tour Date Cancelations

Donald Glover Needs Surgery Amid Health Struggle, Cancels the Rest of His Tour

Donald Glover Needs Surgery Amid Health Struggle, Cancels the Rest of His Tour

Donald Glover Pushes Back Childish Gambino Farewell Tour Due to Health Issue

Donald Glover Pushes Back Childish Gambino Farewell Tour Due to Health Issue

Childish Gambino Gushes Over Yeat After Bold New Collaboration

Childish Gambino Gushes Over Yeat After Bold New Collaboration

Latest News
Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach
  • Apr 30, 2025

Sydney Sweeney and Brandon Sklenar Spark Romance Rumors After Night at Stagecoach

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle
  • Apr 30, 2025

Michael Bolton Struggles With His Speech, Mobility and Short-Term Memory Amid Cancer Battle

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her
  • Apr 30, 2025

Christina Haack Slams Her Boyfriend's Ex for Allegedly Spreading 'Lies' About Her

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope
  • Apr 30, 2025

Calvin Harris Expecting His First Child With Vick Hope

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss
  • Apr 30, 2025

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Recall Their Awkward First Kiss

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo
  • Apr 30, 2025

Cardi B Cuddling Baby Daughter in Heartwarming Rare Photo