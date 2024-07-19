Donald Glover Reveals Reasons Behind Retirement of Childish Gambino Moniker

AceShowbiz - Donald Glover is ditching his Childish Gambino name due to some reasons. The rapper/actor, whose upcoming album "Bando Stone & The New World" serves as the final project under the moniker, admitted in an interview that "it's not fulfilling."

The 44-year-old opened up about his decision when speaking to The New York Times. "I just felt like I didn't need to build in this way anymore," the "Atlanta" star/creator shared.

"I'm not 25 anymore, standing in front of a boulder like, 'This has to move,' " he added. "You give what you can, but there's beauty everywhere in every moment. You don't have to build it. You don't have to search for it."

Glover released his latest album titled "Atavista" back in May. The record consists of eleven tracks, including collaborative songs with Ariana Grande, 21 Savage, Summer Walker and Young Nudy.

After dropping the new set, Glover announced that he would hit the road for the first time in five years. Making use of Instagram, he uploaded a photo featuring details about "The New World Tour".

In the picture, it could be seen that Glover will be joined by fellow artists Willow Smith and Amaarae at some of his concerts. He is set to kick off the tour in Oklahoma City on August 11. He will make tour stops in several cities, including Detroit, before taking the stage in Toronto, Canada on August 18.

Furthermore, the multi-hyphenate is slated to perform in Brooklyn, New York for two nights on August 26 and 27. Aside from Brooklyn, he also has two dates in Los Angeles, California and London, the United Kingdom respectively on September 18 and 19 as well as November 30 and December 1.

In addition to America and Europe, he will fly to Australia to entertain his fans in Brisbane, Sydney, Melbourne and Perth. On January 28, he will stop by Auckland, New Zealand to perform during the world tour, which is set to conclude on February 11 in Perth.