Rod Stewart's Son Sean 'Happier Than Ever' Amid Jody Weintraub Divorce

AceShowbiz - Sean Stewart appeared to be living his life to the fullest. It has been reported that the son of British rocker Rod Stewart and actress Alana Stewart is "happier than ever" amid his divorce from Jody Weintraub.

On Wednesday, July 17, a source shared an update on the 43-year-old reality TV star's condition following his separation from his estranged wife. Speaking to DailyMail, the source spilled, "He is happier than ever these days, he feels very carefree. The stress is off him and he can chill."

The revelation appeared to be true as Sean seemingly proved it with his recent social media post. That same day, he offered his fans a look at his activities during summer. Making use of his Instagram page, he treated his followers to a series of photos from his fun days with his family.

In the pictures, it could be seen that Sean has been spending time with his family on his rocker father Rod's yacht in Porto Cervo in Sardinia. During the boat ride, he also took his time to do his workout routine.

Sean did not forget to take a photo with his dad as the father and son duo dressed up in their stylish ensembles. Along with the never-before-seen snaps, Sean wrote in the caption of the post, "What a wonderful time…"

The revelation and post came around two weeks after it was revealed that Sean "is divorcing his wife of one year." He and Jody allegedly "have been separated already for 'several months.' " An insider explained on July 4, "They were doing so well for so long but then things went haywire earlier this year. They realized they were not a fit for each other after they started to fight a lot over everyday things."

It was also said that Sean has been "dating this very hot blonde beauty, they have really hit it off." The source told the media outlet, "They have been going on dates in Malibu." About his new flame, the source said, "She has her own business and is very independent."

One day later, Sean appeared to have confirmed that he has a new girlfriend. On July 5, he went Instagram official with model Julia Stambler, sharing photos from his romantic beach day out with the 32-year-old blonde beauty.