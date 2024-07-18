 
Leonardo DiCaprio's Ex Camila Morrone Spotted on a Date With Musician Cole Bennett
The former Victoria's Secret model and the 28-year-old record executive are photographed going on a double date with fellow model Kaia Gerber and her boyfriend Austin Butler.

AceShowbiz - Camila Morrone, who was famously known for her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, has apparently found herself a new man. Almost two years after calling it quits with the Hollywood actor, the model has sparked dating rumors anew with record executive Cole Bennett.

On Tuesday, July 16, DeuxMoi obtained and published photos of the alleged new couple going on a double date with Kaia Gerber and Austin Butler. An email submission received by the outlet stated, "Spotted Kaia and Austin on a double date with Camila Morrone and a blonde guy in a baseball cap."

While Camila and Cole did not engaged in any PDA in the pictures, the anonymous tipster noted that "they were very touchy" during their night out. The two couples were seeing the play "Pre-Existing Condition" at a small, East Village theater on Monday night, with actor Fred Hechinger joining the pack.

Although this was the first time Camila and Cole were seen together, Internet sleuths have digged their social media posts that seemingly hinted at their relationship dating back to May. One photo that was posted by the music video director, who is also the founder of Lyrical Lemonade, on his Instagram Story featured the back of a woman, whom fans thought was the former Victoria's Secret model, during a picnic at a park. "Life is beautiful if you allow it to be," he captioned the snap.

In May, social media users were also convinced that the pair posted from Jamaica, hinting they were on a vacation together. Later in June, an eyewitness spotted the twosome getting cozy in New York City. The source stated, "Camila and Cole at Tacombi in West Village Friday (May 28th)!" The source added, "They were cute and walked off pretty cuddled up after."

Prior to this, Camila was in a relationship with Leonardo, but it came to an end in 2022 after they were dating for five years. The Oscar-winning actor has since moved on with Italian model Vittoria Ceretti, with whom he was first seen together in August 2023.

