 
Chris Harrison on Why Travis Kelce Is 'Perfect' Match for Taylor Swift
The former host of 'The Bachelor' weighs in on the relationship between the Kansas City Chiefs tight end and the 'All Too Well' hitmaker that started in 2023.

  • Jul 18, 2024

AceShowbiz - "The Bachelor" former host Chris Harrison has shared his thoughts on the relationship between Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift, calling Kelce "perfect" for the singer. During an episode of his podcast, "The Most Dramatic Podcast Ever with Chris Harrison", Harrison praised Kelce's personality and his ability to embrace the spotlight that comes with dating Swift.

Harrison explained that he had recently spent time with Kelce at the American Century Championship golf tournament in Lake Tahoe. He was impressed by Kelce's outgoing nature and his willingness to engage with fans.

"He's having a blast, but he really does a good job to put himself out there and not hide from it, not try to act like he's bigger than this," Harrison said. "He's embracing it. He's having a blast."

Harrison also noted that Kelce's personality is a perfect match for Swift's. "He is not as big a star as her, but he's as big a personality and he embraces everything that comes with Taylor Swift's magnificent spotlight. He can handle it," Harrison said.

Harrison also discussed the impact that Kelce's relationship with Swift has had on his life. "His life has changed exponentially because he's dating the most famous woman in the world," Harrison explained.

Overall, Harrison believes that Kelce is a great match for Swift and that their relationship is going strong.

