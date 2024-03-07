Chris Harrison to Host New Dating Show on Dr. Phil's Network After 'The Bachelor' Exit

Cover Images/Charlie Steffens TV

Almost 3 years following his 'The Bachelor' franchise departure, the TV host is set to host a morning show and a dating show on Dr. Phil's new network, Merit Street Media.

AceShowbiz - Chris Harrison is poised to make a TV return. Almost 3 years following his "The Bachelor" franchise exit, the TV host has landed not only one, but two gigs on shows on Dr. Phil's new network, Merit Street Media.

According to a press release from the network on Wednesday, March 6, Chris has been tapped to host a morning show alongside his wife Lauren Zima. He is also slated to serve as a host on a new dating series. "Not only do I get to return to television, I get to do it with the woman I love," Chris told Entertainment Tonight.

Lauren, meanwhile, teased more details about their upcoming morning show, which will premiere later this year. She added, "The morning show we're pulling together is gonna be a place for us to play, to have fun. What matters the most to both of us has always been our audience, so we want to be able to connect with them. What's more relatable than talking about our relationship and what's going on in our own lives?"

She further noted that the show will be a place for the pair to "be silly and to play." The show also aims "to give people a light, fun, entertaining moment in their mornings in a time when a lot of what's out there is tough."

As for the dating show, Chris teased that it will be something "so novel, so different." Chris, who serves as co-creator of the series alongside Dr. Phil, said, "It has dating elements in it, but this is so different and so novel. It is flipping the script in a way that I think people are gonna become addicted to it in a week. It is unbelievable."

Chris shared that Dr. Phil encouraged him to create a "bigger and broader" relationship show. "People got to know and love me for two decades hosting The Bachelor, so, yes, we are going to be creating a reality dating show," he divulged. "For years and years I said, 'This is the most dramatic show ever.' We want to create a show where those words actually ring true, so this dating show will be the most dramatic ever - that you can be sure of."

Additionally, Chris will contribute to Dr. Phil Primetime, where he will do "some very penetrating field work having to do with some of these romance scams, these catfish type things."

Of joining forces with Dr. Phil for his new venture, Chris said, "Call it divine intervention, karma, kismet, whatever it is, the fact that Dr. Phil created this network in my own backyard here in Dallas, it means the world to me to, not only be returning to television, but to be doing it here in a hometown crowd."

"It's really exciting to be here. The studio, the energy here is so invigorating. To have someone who is such a master of his craft like Phil running a network, it feels like the opportunity of a lifetime," Lauren added.

Chris departed "The Bachelor" franchise in June 2021 following a controversy involving "The Bachelorette" alum Rachel Lindsay. Rachel, who is the franchise's first black Bachelorette, accused Chris of defending another former cast member's past racist behavior.

In response to the backlash, Chris expressed regret for "wrongly speaking in a manner that perpetuates racism." Addressing his exit, he noted in a statement, "I've had a truly incredible run as host of The Bachelor franchise and now I'm excited to start a new chapter. I'm so grateful to Bachelor Nation for all of the memories we've made together. While my two-decade journey is wrapping up, the friendships I've made will last a lifetime."

