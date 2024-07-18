Marvel's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Soundtrack Features Stray Kids, NSYNC and More

AceShowbiz - Marvel Entertainment has unveiled the track list for the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack, featuring an impressive lineup of artists and a unique musical nod to star Hugh Jackman. Leading the pack is a thrilling new collaboration titled "Slash" from Stray Kids, the eight-member K-Pop supergroup who have a close connection with Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds. The soundtrack also boasts classics like "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC, "Glamorous" by Fergie a.k.a. Stacy Ferguson, and "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News.

In a playful nod to Jackman's role as P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman", the soundtrack includes "The Greatest Show", performed by the film's stars alongside Jackman. Reynolds has jokingly poked fun at the film's title in the past, calling it "pathetic and disgusting," but fans can expect the track to be a seamless addition to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" musical experience.

Other notable tracks include "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease", "I'm a Ramblin' Man" by Waylon Jennings, "I'm With You" by Avril Lavigne, and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day. The soundtrack will be available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24, along with the "Deadpool & Wolverine" original score by composer Rob Simonsen.

Fans can also stream the official "Deadpool" playlist on Spotify, featuring music from all three "Deadpool" films, to get a taste of the cinematic adventures that await in "Deadpool & Wolverine".



See the full "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack list below:

