Marvel's 'Deadpool and Wolverine' Soundtrack Features Stray Kids, NSYNC and More

The official soundtrack for Marvel Studios' upcoming Deadpool movie packs a punch with an eclectic mix of 18 songs, including guest appearances from Stray Kids, NSYNC, Fergie and Hugh Jackman.
- Jul 18, 2024
AceShowbiz - Marvel Entertainment has unveiled the track list for the highly anticipated "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack, featuring an impressive lineup of artists and a unique musical nod to star Hugh Jackman. Leading the pack is a thrilling new collaboration titled "Slash" from Stray Kids, the eight-member K-Pop supergroup who have a close connection with Deadpool and Ryan Reynolds. The soundtrack also boasts classics like "Bye Bye Bye" by NSYNC, "Glamorous" by Fergie a.k.a. Stacy Ferguson, and "The Power of Love" by Huey Lewis & The News.
In a playful nod to Jackman's role as P.T. Barnum in "The Greatest Showman", the soundtrack includes "The Greatest Show", performed by the film's stars alongside Jackman. Reynolds has jokingly poked fun at the film's title in the past, calling it "pathetic and disgusting," but fans can expect the track to be a seamless addition to the "Deadpool & Wolverine" musical experience.
Other notable tracks include "You're the One That I Want" from "Grease", "I'm a Ramblin' Man" by Waylon Jennings, "I'm With You" by Avril Lavigne, and "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)" by Green Day. The soundtrack will be available on digital, CD and vinyl on July 24, along with the "Deadpool & Wolverine" original score by composer Rob Simonsen.
Fans can also stream the official "Deadpool" playlist on Spotify, featuring music from all three "Deadpool" films, to get a taste of the cinematic adventures that await in "Deadpool & Wolverine".
See the full "Deadpool & Wolverine" soundtrack list below:
- "Only You (And You Alone)", The Platters
- "Bye Bye Bye", NSYNC
- "Angel of the Morning", Merrilee Rush & the Turnabouts
- "Slash", Stray Kids
- "Glamorous", Fergie (Stacy Ferguson)
- "Iris", the Goo Goo Dolls
- "The Power of Love", Huey Lewis & the News
- "I'm a Ramblin' Man", Waylon Jennings
- "You Belong to Me", Patsy Cline (featuring the Jordanaires)
- "The Lady in Red", Chris de Burgh
- "I'm With You", Avril Lavigne
- "The Greatest Show" (from "The Greatest Showman" / Soundtrack Version)", Zac Efron and Zendaya Coleman and Hugh Jackman and Keala Settle and "The Greatest Showman" ensemble
- "You're the One That I Want", Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta
- "I'll Be Seeing You", Jimmy Durante
- "Make Me Lose Control", Eric Carmen
- "You're All I Need to Get By (with the Royal Philharmonic Orchestra)", Aretha Franklin
- "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)", Green Day
- "LFG (theme from Deadpool & Wolverine)", Rob Simonsen