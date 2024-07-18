Kourtney Kardashian's Son Reign Disick Criticizes Her Excessive PDA With Travis Barker

AceShowbiz - Reign Disick, the third child of Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick, first gained attention for his hilarious antics on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2019. Five years later, he continues to prove himself as the family comedian in the latest episode of "The Kardashians".

During a family boat outing in Sydney, Reign interrupted Kourtney and her husband, Travis Barker, who were sharing a passionate kiss. "Stop making out with Travis, bro!" he exclaimed. "Like, didn't you just have a baby? Don't get another one this quick!"

Kourtney, however, wasn't fazed by his comments. She shared in a confessional that she believes it's important for parents to be affectionate, especially those who have recently had a baby. Reign also questioned Barker's kiss on Kourtney's neck, asking, "Are you giving her a hickey now?" Kourtney explained that it was simply a gentle kiss to show her husband how much she missed him after being apart for nine days.

Despite Reign's scrutiny, Kourtney refuses to limit the PDA with Barker, stating that there's nothing wrong with parents showing affection. "I don't know where he gets his sense of humor. He's like a mini Jim Carrey," Kourtney said. "I'm starting to see a lot of his dad's sense of humor in him."

Reign's comedic talent has been compared to his father, Scott Disick, with whom Kourtney shares her first three children. "It's like, just what we need," Kourtney joked.

In addition to his humor, Reign is also known for his blunt observations. His sister, Penelope, has often been caught off guard by his antics. But through it all, Reign remains the family's resident comedian, providing endless laughter and reminding viewers of the genuine and entertaining dynamics within the Kardashian-Disick clan.