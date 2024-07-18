Tiffany Haddish Reacts to Ex Common's Desire to Marry Jennifer Hudson

AceShowbiz - Tiffany Haddish has responded after Common revealed his desire to marry his current girlfriend Jennifer Hudson. Quelling any sense of competition or drama from her end, the comedienne has shared her supportive message for her ex.

The 44-year-old gave her two cents on Common's recent statement about getting married after a fan pointed out that he never said about marrying other women before, including his ex Tiffany. "Well there he said it he wants to marry her he aint neva said that abt no woman b4," the fan wrote. To the comment, Tiffany replied, "EXACTLY! I hope they actually get married."

Common talked about his relationship with Jennifer during an appearance on "The Breakfast Club" earlier this month. He explained that his connection with the singer/actress has allowed him to tap into his hometown roots for his latest music project "The Auditorium Vol. 1".

"I'm gonna be real with you, like, having a lady just from Chicago allows me to go home and just be home. And I hadn't did that in a while, where I was just like going home and just being around my loved ones and didn't have no work to do," the rapper said. "And that, man, I ain't going to front, that helped me with this album."

Co-host Charlamagne tha God remarked that it sounded like Common was "building a real foundation," to which he responded, "With all due respect to all the women I've dated... this is a really healthy and beautiful relationship." When asked about marrying the "Dreamgirls" star, the 52-year-old replied, "I mean, if I'm gonna get married it's to her. That's as simple as that."

Prior to this, Tiffany had also made positive comment on Common and Jennifer's relationship. "I love Jennifer," she said of the "American Idol" alum on "Making Space with Hoda Kotb" podcast. "I hope they're having fun. Girl, please."

Common, on the other hand, had nothing but good things to say about Tiffany. "Tiffany, for me, is one of the best people I've met in life - one of the best-hearted and most authentic and caring people that I've met," he previously told Hollywood Unlocked. "And that's what made me love her and be in love with her and want to be in a relationship with her and grow with her."